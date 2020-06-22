Chianese, who joined Perth in 2016, is off-contract at the end of this month.

According to reports, the 30-year-old is set to head to the sub continent.

Glory have been approached for comment.

Chianese has managed nine goals in 60 appearances for Glory in the past four years.

Hyderabad FC replaced Pune City last year in the Indian Super League, after Pune City was dissolved and the club moved to Hyderabad.

The Indian outfit is coached by former Barcelona and Galatasaray assistant Albert Roca.