China have remained unbeaten to set up a clash with Australia which will likely determine top spot of their women's Olympic soccer qualification group.
China have brushed aside Taiwan 5-0 in Sydney to all but book a spot in the final round of women's Olympic soccer qualification.
The Steel Roses smashed four goals past their Asian neighbours in 10 minutes to kill off Monday's clash at Campbelltown Sports Stadium before halftime.
The win sets up a showdown with Australia on Thursday night at Parramatta which will likely determine top spot in group B.
