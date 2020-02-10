Depleted China have thrashed Taiwan 5-0 in Sydney to set up a showdown with Australia for top spot of their Olympic women's soccer qualification group.

The Steel Roses smashed four goals past their east Asian neighbours in a 10-minute spell to kill off Monday's clash at Campbelltown Sports Stadium before halftime.

The victory guarantees the Chinese women's team a place in the final round of women's Olympic soccer qualification.

But top spot of group B will be up for grabs on Thursday night when the visitors clash with the Matildas at Parramatta.

Chinese head coach Xiuquan Jia heaped praise on his side's resolve in their second match after spending almost two weeks quarantined in a Brisbane hotel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have faced some difficulties since we arrived here in Australia," he said through a translator.

"The team are not in the best shape but we are strong in mentality and we are strong in teamwork.

"So we improve match by match but there is still a lot to prepare for."

Fresh from a 6-1 rout of Thailand, China signalled their intent early as Tang Jiali headed home a well-placed cross from close range in the fifth minute to snatch an early lead.

Under siege as the Steel Roses peppered their goal, Taiwan held firm before China busted the game open just before the half-hour mark.

Defender Wu Haiyan kickstarted the procession, pouncing on a loose ball to double China's lead on 25 minutes.

They were in again soon after as forward Wang Shanshan netted a double within five minutes.

Sharpshooter Li Ying, top scorer two years ago at the AFC Women's Asian Cup, smashed another below under-fire Taiwan goalkeeper Tsai Ming Jung to complete a blistering first half.

With the three points locked up, Taiwan stemmed the bleeding after the break and came close to a late consolation as Lin Ya-Hui's header struck the upright with 12 minutes remaining.

Despite China's second-half fadeout, the comfortable win locked in a top-two spot in pool B.

The top-two finishers will battle the best two from pool A in a home-and-away playoff to clinch a berth in Japan.