A depleted China have put a turbulent week behind them by demolishing Thailand 6-1 in their women's soccer Olympic qualifier in Sydney.

The Chinese side had only arrived in the harbour city on Thursday after being quarantined in their Brisbane hotel for almost two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak in their homeland.

The disease prompted officials to hastily re-schedule all six pool games, which include matches against the Matildas and Taiwan, from Wuhan to Sydney.

Four Chinese players were also forced to remain at home, including their 2018 AFC Women's Player of the Year, Wang Shuang.

However, the Steel Roses showed no ill-effects from the dramas with a comprehensive showing at a rain-soaked Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

Li Ying and Tang Jiali both netted twice, while Zhang Xin, and Wang Shanshan also scored to all but end Thailand's shot at qualifying for Tokyo.

The signs were ominous for Thailand, who were upset 1-0 by Taiwan in their first pool match on Monday, when Ying curled in a long-range shot in the sixth minute.

Their lead doubled just five minutes later when Xin's speculative cross sailed in, and the blowout was inevitable when Shanshan nodded home in the 41st.

Jiali delivered a fourth when she rifled into the top right corner just before halftime.

China kept their foot on the throat when Jiali took advantage of a turnover and hit from a tight angle soon after resumption.

Ying completed the rout when she headed back across goal in the 66th minute, before Thailand midfielder Silawan Intamee claimed a late consolation goal.

China next face Taiwan in the first of a double-header involving Australia and Thailand at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Monday.

The Matildas then meet the Steel Roses in Parramatta on Thursday in a contest likely to decide the winner of pool B.

The top two teams from the group will then battle the top two from pool A in a home-and-away series to clinch a berth in Japan.