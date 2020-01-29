China have arrived in Australia ahead of next week's Olympic women's football qualifiers without two of their key players due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Experienced midfielder Wang Shuang and 22-year-old Yao Wei were among several absentees when the squad arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday morning.

The pair were among a group of at least four players who returned to their native Wuhan for Chinese New Year, with the city since placed in lockdown following the outbreak of the virus which has killed dozens and left thousands ill.

A team official told AAP on Tuesday Wang and Yao were unavailable due to travel restrictions.

The players will remain at home in isolation and under observation but it's understood none have shown any related symptoms of the virus.

The absences are a big blow to the Steel Roses.

Wang has played over 100 matches for China, scoring 28 goals, while Yao was a member of last year's World Cup squad and has made 22 international appearances.

Wuhan was the original location for the Group B fixtures in the final round of Asian qualifiers for this year's Olympics.

The six group matches also featuring Australia, Thailand and Taiwan were originally relocated to Nanjing and then Sydney after China withdrew as hosts at the weekend.

The Chinese team trained in isolation in Suzhou before departing for Australia and AAP understands the players will undergo extra precautions due to the virus.

Along with staff, they all underwent testing before departure with none returning a positive.

The team will remain in Brisbane before heading to Sydney on Friday, with their tournament opener against Thailand at Campbelltown Stadium on Monday.

They then play Taiwan at the same venue next Thursday before facing the Matildas at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday, February 9.

The top two teams progress to a two-leg home and away playoff against the top two from Group A for a spot in the Olympics.