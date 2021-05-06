Having cracked their way back into the A-League top six, Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon is promising his team will take on league leaders Melbourne City without any fear.

The Roar moved up to fifth place with a dramatic 2-1 win over Western United at Moreton Daily Stadium on Wednesday thanks to a 94th-minute winner by Japanese young gun Riku Danzaki.

Next up is a trip to AAMI Park to face high-flying City, who moved six points clear at the top of the league with a 3-1 win over Perth in Wednesday's late game.

Statistically, the Melbourne venue is Brisbane's least successful away ground where they have played 10 or more matches.

In 26 previous visits to the ground, the Roar have won four games and lost 16.

After two tough matches inside a week on a damp and heavy Redcliffe pitch, Moon admits he'll be taking a much-changed squad to Victoria but doesn't believe that his charges should be awed by the task facing them.

"It's going to be a tough game but for us it's a free hit," Moon said.

"There's no pressure on us.

"Everyone's said they're the benchmark, the best team in the comp, so pressure's on them I guess to keep winning.

"We get to go down there nice and relaxed and have a proper crack at them."

While he's promised changes to his line to face City, it's unlikely one of those coming back in will be captain Tom Aldred.

The English defender has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the April 16 clash with Western Sydney at Bankwest Stadium and although recovering well, Moon doesn't feel like he has to rush the 30-year-old back.

"Will he be ready for Sunday? It's unlikely," Moon said.

"What I can say is he's not far off and he's looking really good in training.

"But while we're winning it buys us more time because we want to make sure he's right and ready for that final push."