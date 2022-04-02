Melbourne City have tightened their grip on top spot in the A-League Men by thumping Wellington Phoenix 6-0 but coach Patrick Kisnorbo lamented the quality of the pitch.

The game was played at NRL club Cronulla's home ground behind closed doors after NSW's wet weather limited the stadiums available.

It came 24 hours the Sharks' NRL and Jersey Flegg Cup teams played there.

Wellington coach Ufuk Talay described the pitch as "not great" and believed the "heavy" surface took its toll, but Kisnorbo was more scathing.

"Australian football has had a hard week and if you saw what we had to play on today, it wasn't great," Kisnorbo said.

"I'm not making excuses for anybody, two teams had to play. But today, the ground was crazy and it was good to see that both teams had to adapt and try and play the way they did.

"Credit where credit's due, Wellington I thought were better in the first half.

"Obviously the second half changed but the conditions of the pitch that we had to play on: I've seen better pitches in minor leagues.

"It's really disappointing as a football lover to know that the best players in our country have to adapt to playing in conditions like that. Both teams handled it really well.

"When there's two rugby (league) games the day before, and it is a rugby pitch so we're grateful to be able to play on the pitch, but with football we play with our feet.

"When you saw the pitch, for me, I've seen better in State Three and that's no disrespect to State Three football at all, but we want our game to improve."

City snatched a five-point lead over Western United but Kisnorbo wouldn't be drawn on their premiers plate hopes.

"The only plate I think of is the plate of pasta I'm going to have tomorrow at my grandmother's," he quipped.

City first struck when Curtis Good's header deflected off Finn Surman's head for an unfortunate own goal in the 17th minute.

Wellington consistently probed for an equaliser in the first half but the floodgates opened when City doubled their lead via Mathew Leckie's tap-in in the 50th minute.

Nine minutes later, Andrew Nabbout ended his 12-game goal-scoring drought, before Good headed home in the 68th.

Marco Tilio came on in the 72nd and in the 75th was denied by Oli Sail's superb reflex save with his foot.

But Tilio lashed home in the 76th, then completed the rout in the 82nd.

"The scoreline wasn't reflective of the game to be honest," Talay said.

"First-half we created some good opportunities and we should have or could have been ahead,"

"In the second half, after the second goal we conceded from a set piece again and I think the heads dropped, we ran out of legs again."