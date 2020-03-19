City, who will be flying commercially and bringing a reduced travelling party for the trip to New South Wales, are set to face Central Coast on Friday evening and have had their scheduled away trip to Newcastle moved to Monday evening as the A-League looks to rapidly complete the remaining games on its fixture.

Mombaerts has not displayed any symptoms of COVID-19 and the decision for him to remain behind is understood to be a purely precautionary move that the Frenchman instigated and City accommodated.

At 64 years old, Mombaerts is at a higher risk from the disease compared to younger members of the population.

He is expected to return to the dugout for City’s three remaining games in Victoria against Adelaide United, Western United and Sydney FC.

Rostyn Griffiths and Adrian Luna will return suspension for City’s visit to Gosford, the pair named as part of an otherwise unchanged squad from the side that drew 1-1 with Western Sydney Wanderers last Saturday night.

The fixture at Central Coast Stadium, as with the rest of the A-League’s remaining games, will be played behind-closed-doors , with a number of measures put in place surrounding social distancing, hygiene and disinfecting surfaces.

The A-League and Saturday’s W-League Grand Final remain the only football still being played in Australia after the FFA on Tuesday announced that all grassroots football would be suspended in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.