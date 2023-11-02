Captain Jamie Maclaren insists Melbourne City can still win silverware and that Rado Vidosic's sacking has to be the line in the sand that kickstarts their floundering A-League Men season.

City confirmed Vidosic's departure on Wednesday, after Sunday's 6-0 defeat to Adelaide, with former Socceroos captain Aurelio Vidmar appointed as coach until season's end.

Maclaren cited City's breakthrough 2020-21 premiership double under Patrick Kisnorbo as proof they could turn things around despite losing their opening two games.

"The year we won the double with PK, we actually had a rough start and I remember people were calling for PK's head," Maclaren said.

"And before you know it, we turned it around and won comfortably the Premiers Plate with a few games in hand and we won the championship.

"So we know it's early in the piece and I think that's probably why the club had acted so quickly that we know there's a chance still to redeem and turn this around.

"And while it is only six points, it's still a long way in our eyes and that's still two wins that we need to catch the rest, or the ones that are sitting pretty at the top.

"But it starts tomorrow (Friday) night."

Vidmar, who wouldn't be drawn on taking the job permanently, also had high ambitions.

"We need to get back to the top of the table," Vidmar said.

"That's what the DNA of this club has been for many, many years."

Maclaren insisted Vidosic "didn't lose the dressing room" and players had to take responsibility for his departure, then move forward.

It is understood Vidosic was sacked on Monday, with Vidmar offered the interim role that day. Maclaren learned the news late on Tuesday.

"We know we've obviously let Rado down in many ways, but we need to move on," Maclaren said.

"We need to act better on the pitch, have standards off the pitch, because I've been at this club long enough to know that the standards have been well below, and it's a duty of mine also with other leaders in the group to lift us back up.

"It's time to roll the sleeves up and really fight because we haven't been doing it."

City return to action against under-pressure Sydney FC at AAMI Park on Friday night.

"Both two teams are desperate. They haven't started well, and neither have we," Vidmar said.

"So it's, if you want to call it, a six-point game. We are zero points, minus five (goal difference). For me, that's nine to 12 points that you need to start to catch up, and that's not easy, so we've really got to get our skates on.

"It's always a big game against Sydney. They've got some great quality players and 'Bimbi' (Steve Corica) will get them fired up as well.

"It's going to be a massive game, but we need to show a reaction. If you don't get a reaction, there's something wrong, especially with what happened last week."

Maclaren added: "If you don't see a reaction, I'm definitely sure you'll see a reaction in the second half because there'll be a bollocking from Viddy."