Marco Tilio has taken a significant step towards a World Cup berth but his season-best showing wasn't enough as Melbourne City let a two-goal lead slip late in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Wellington.

The 21-year-old, competing with Garang Kuol and Daniel Arzani for a Socceroos spot, was a constant threat on the right wing in the A-League Men clash at AAMI Park.

Tilio forced a handball penalty that Jamie Maclaren converted in the 16th minute, before scoring a wonderful half-volley from a lovely Mathew Leckie assist in the 34th.

Wellington's Sam Sutton rifled a wonderful half-volley in the 79th minute before Kosta Barbarouses equalised in the 90th.

City remain clear over Western City at the top of the table on goal difference alone after dropping points for the first time this season.

"It was a battle of two halves. First half we were good and obviously, second half we were a bit disappointed and we allowed them into the game, to be honest," coach Patrick Kisnorbo told reporters.

"We just stopped. We stopped doing what we were doing in the first half and they capitalised and brought it back to 2-2.

"We were a bit out of position but that's what happens; the players aren't robots, they're humans.

"They work hard and they can't fault that. One goal was a set piece, the other goal was in open play. We pick ourselves up and we move on."

A flashpoint arrived with City leading 2-0, when Maclaren went down in the area in the 73rd minute under a challenge from Scott Wootton.

While it went to a lengthy VAR review, referee Adam Kersey opted not to award a penalty.

Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay felt Maclaren had "lost control of the ball" while Kisnorbo said the penalty shout was a "50-50" call.

From there, Wellington turned up the heat and found their deserved two goals.

Talay lamented Wellington's concession of two goals from their own mistakes as they sought their first win of the season, but was delighted by their resilience.

He hoped it would provide the ninth-placed Phoenix a solid platform ahead of two home games against Macarthur and Western United before the World Cup break.

"Hopefully that builds a lot of confidence in the players," Talay said.

"They showed that we can play, we try to play football, we try to play a certain brand of football and I think the boys executed it well at times, not all the time but well at times.

"For us, I think that should give us a lot of confidence leading into two home games."

City defender Thomas Lam received his second yellow card in the 92nd minute for a high elbow on Barbarouses.

Kisnorbo indicated he should be replaced by Nuno Reis, who is returning from a hamstring injury, against Perth Glory.