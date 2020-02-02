Scottish international Jack Hendry will soon have scans on a suspected serious knee injury suffered in Melbourne City's A-League loss to Adelaide United.

Hendry, playing just his second A-League game after being loaned by Scottish powerhouse Celtic, was hurt in the last 10 seconds of City's 3-1 away loss on Saturday night.

Hendry was involved in a contest with Adelaide's Riley McGree, cutting across the Reds player but falling and digging his right knee into the turf at Coopers Stadium.

The defender, who has won three caps for Scotland, clutched his knee before getting awkwardly to his feet and playing out the final seconds.

City coach Erick Mombaerts fears the worst for the 24-year-old, a two-time Scottish Premier League winner with Celtic.

"He has a big injury," Mombaerts said post-match.

"For me, it's most important ... the injury of Jack.

"We can lose a game, we will be better next time. But if we lose this player for a long time it will be a big problem for us.

"I don't know exactly but I think it's a big injury."

Hendry was expected to have scans on return to Melbourne.

City, ahead of Friday night's grudge match against Melbourne Victory, will seek to regroup after an Adelaide loss further soured by defender Harrison Delbridge being sent off for the third time this season.

Delbdridge was red-carded for a studs-up tackle on Adelaide's Nikola Mileusnic - he was initially given a yellow card by referee Alex King.

But on video review, King changed his decision to straight red which meant Delbridge again earned the ire of his coach.

"It's always a similar situation," Mombaerts said.

"He lost his emotional control and he has make a mistake before ... now he didn't control his tackle.

"He takes the ball, but it's dangerous.

"It's too much, three red cards. It's too much, you have to have better emotional control."