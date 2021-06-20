Colakovski will be writing tomorrow's headlines after scoring and assisting the team he supported as a boy to reach the 2021 A-League Grand Final.

But the always-demure Kisnorbo wasn't getting carried away with praising the 21-year-old, who has only started one match before today, and had two goals and two assists in his previous 18 appearances this season.

"It's a great sort of story to write about, the guy who used to watch the team from the stands and now he's scoring for his boyhood clubs," Kisnorbo said.

"I'm really happy for him, but he needs to do a lot more, work harder, for him to keep pushing because he needs to improve.

"I'm really happy with his contribution tonight, it's great people like this do well in football.

"There's a lot more to be done. I'm happy with the players' reaction from the little hiccups that we faced.

"You talk about 'young', it's an opportunity and it could have been taken by anyone. Sometimes they don't play for a while but it shows with hard work, dedication and sacrifice, you might get an opportunity."

Kisnorobo also didn't appear to keen to discuss Craig Noone, who is set to leave the club for Macarthur, and whether his reported warm-up injury will keep him out of the Grand Final.

"Time will tell, I haven't spoken with the physios and the medical department so time will tell what happens with him," he said. However, he did confirm that Scott Jamieson, who left the field injured, will be available.

"It was his cheekbone so we have to be careful, it's one of those injuries. But he's okay."

On Melbourne City's chances of a home Grand Final, no surprises, he was also remaining tight-lipped.

"I think a lot of things but I'm not in charge," he said. "All I can handle is how we train, everything else in the background I can't do anything about, I can just prepare the players. What will be, will be.

"It's a difficult one but at the end of the day I'm not going to waste my time and energy on what-ifs and thinking about what will happen next.

"It'd be a big thing for our home fans who have supported us for a long time. To be given the opportunity to support their team at our home ground would be great. But we'll see what happens."