Melbourne City have maintained their hold on second spot in the A-League, grinding out a 0-0 draw with Perth at AAMI Park.

The result ends the Glory's six-game winning streak, with neither side able to find a clinical moment on Saturday night to snap the deadlock.

The first half was a tightly fought affair, with City spurning early chances before Perth started to build pressure of their own.

Florin Berenguer hit a half-volley straight at Liam Reddy just two minutes into the game, before Jamie Maclaren spurned a gilt-edged chance in the fourth minute.

Craig Noone swung the ball in from the right, with Kim Soobeom clearing the cross into the path of Maclaren, who hit a tame shot to Reddy.

City were again denied in the 13th minute. Curtis Good delivered a superb long ball to Berenguer who nodded it down to Maclaren. The striker found Adrian Luna, whose scintillating strike forced a superb save from Reddy.

In the 33rd minute, Perth's Neil Kilkenny swung a corner kick to the back post, but Bruno Fornaroli headed wide.

Eight minutes later, the Glory's Diego Castro shot a close-range effort straight at Dean Bouzanis.

Perth were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute when Josh Brillante brought down Fornaroli but, after a VAR review, the Glory striker was found to be offside, with City receiving a free kick.

City came desperately close to breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute, when Maclaren headed Luna's chipped cross off target.

In the 67th minute, Fornaroli's deflected strike forced a good save from Bouzanis and, less than a minute later, Good almost scored an own-goal, heading Kilkenny's corner kick into his own post.

In the 82nd minute, Harrison Delbridge headed Berenguer's free kick over the bar in what was the game's final genuine chance.

City are 10 points behind leaders Sydney FC, but maintain a two-point buffer over the Glory, with Wellington another point back.

Spaniard Markel Susaeta made his first start for City, while Scottish injury replacement signing Jack Hendry played the full game at centre-back.