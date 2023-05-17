Tom Glover is ready to say goodbye to AAMI Park and the highs and lows it's brought him.

The goalkeeper is headed overseas at season's end and will play his final game at the venue when Melbourne City face Sydney FC in the second leg of their A-League Men semi-final on Friday night.

At AAMI Park, Glover has lifted three premierships and a championship in a successful four-year stint with City.

But the ground was also the scene of one of his more difficult moments - and arguably the league's darkest.

The 25-year-old was hit over the head with a metal bucket by a pitch-invading Melbourne Victory fan in December, left with a concussion and gashed face.

"It's a small minute (group) that ruined it for everyone else," Glover told AAP.

"But I've always said this, the best thing for me was getting back on the pitch the next week and just going about my business.

"After that evening, I put it to bed and I was back in training two days later. There was no point sitting on it.

"What happened, happened and it was more disappointing for Australian football after what happened (the Socceroos' golden run) at the World Cup."

The former Olyroo was on Tottenham's books as a youngster and after four seasons at City, feels ready to play senior football in Europe.

"I went over there as a kid, and I came back here when I was 21 to play men's football with the ambition to go back over to Europe to play consistently," he said.

"(It's been) four seasons here now playing every week and I want to try to do that in Europe now and take that next step."

Glover admits seeing friend and Adelaide goalkeeper Joe Gauci make his Socceroos debut has given extra motivation.

"I was buzzing for him but it adds fire to the belly,'' he said.

"That's what I work day in, day out for. It's a goal of mine and hopefully soon, to get into that set-up."

With help from new goalkeeping coach Mike van Houten, Glover has put together an excellent season and was superb in last week's 1-1 draw with Sydney.

"That's been me this season - just staying under the radar and just working hard and keeping my head down," he said.

"It's gone to plan this season so far."

Glover, Aiden O'Neill, Marco Tilio and Belgium-bound wunderkind Jordan Bos are set to depart for Europe at season's end.

If City beat the Sky Blues and reach the June 3 decider at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, they can earn the perfect farewell via a second premiership-championship double.

"Those memories last forever," Glover said.

"We're hoping to replicate what we did two years ago.

"You see so many boys that we did win it with - like (Connor) Metcalfe, Akka (Nathaniel Atkinson) who have gone overseas and taken that next step.

"With a lot of boys leaving this year, that would be the perfect send-off to finish our time at City together."