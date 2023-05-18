Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover says he and his teammates want to extend their time together for a further fortnight as they prepare for their A-League Men semi-final with Sydney FC.

City host the second leg at AAMI Park this Friday in what shapes as a farewell fixture for a good core of this talented squad.

Leftback Jordan Bos has sealed a move to Belgium, while Glover, midfielder Aiden O'Neill and winger Marco Tilio have indicated the time is now for them to move overseas.

Glover was linked with a move to Wrexham - the newly promoted English League Two club owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds - but said the speculated transfer was the stuff of fantasy.

Regardless of where he goes, Glover wants to end on a high with a premiership-championship double.

All that stands in City's way of reaching the June 3 grand final is Sydney, with the scores locked at 1-1 following last week's first leg.

"You have got to make the most of the next few weeks and kind of soak it in because you don't know when you'll be playing with each other next," Glover said.

"That's obviously the goal for us to be in the grand final and to win another one and to write our place in the history books, but ultimately we're not looking past Sydney."

City haven't lost at AAMI Park all season but Sydney believe they have a chance of springing an upset.

Steve Corica has turned the Sky Blues around over the last two months and they have strung together an undefeated run of seven consecutive games.

"Everyone is buzzing to go down there," said Sydney midfielder Paulo Retre.

"City have been the benchmark the last few years, they've got a good record but records are there to be broken.

"We don't have anything to worry about, really, everyone's doubted us this year and we want to try and get a good result.

"The pressure is on them to keep that record but we know we are a good side, if we play our best football we can get a good result."