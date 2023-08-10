With Bereneguer, 34, ending a trophy-laden five year love affair with the club this week, reports from France have pin-pointed Sakhi, 27, as his likely successor.

It’s understood a deal is agreed between City and Ligue 2 Auxerre to allow the former Moroccan junior international to grab his A-League opportunity.

City fans could be in for a treat with Sakhi making a huge impression during his five seasons with Auxerre, where he scored 20 goals and provided 25 assists in 181 appearances for the club.

There was strong interest Turkish club Konyaspor for Sakhi, who made 27 appearances last season, but he was keen to come to Australia and link with the City Football Group-owned club.

Working to get the deal across the line was former Melbourne Victory star Fahid Ben Khalfallah, who also helped facilitate City’s recent signing of German midfielder Tolgay Arslan from Serie A side Udinese on a two-year deal.

Brisbane, meanwhile, have pipped both Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory to land Bereneguer, who became a City legend after winning three Premierships and a Championship with the club.

He made 111 appearances – the fourth most in the club’s history, scoring 10 goals and conjuring 16 assists.