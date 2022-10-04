Luckless Matildas defender Karly Roestbakken has signed with Melbourne City as she attempts to kickstart her injury-hit career in the A-League Women ahead of the Women's World Cup.

Roestbakken, 21, was a late injury replacement for Australia's World Cup squad as an 18-year-old at France 2019, coming in for Laura Brock (nee Alleway) and impressing at full-back.

She seemed destined for a bright future but has been ravaged by injuries since, with a foot issue ruining her time at Norwegian club LSK Kvinner.

"Everyone in this league knows Melbourne City's reputation and they know it's a club with a high level of professionalism and it seemed like a great environment to be a part of," Roestbakken said.

"I thought Melbourne City would be the perfect place for me to get back into a full-time football environment where I'm training every day and having access to the best facilities as well as playing a gold style of football."

Roestbakken, who has seven Matildas caps, is a versatile defender who can play left or right full-back and has also had stints at centre-back.

She could fill the left wing-back spot vacated by Tyla-Jay Vlajnic, who departed for Western United, or replace injured central defender Tori Tumeth.

"Despite being just 21, Karly is a player with a wealth of experience both in our league at home and in Europe," coach Rado Vidosic said.

"Having been a former Junior Matildas captain and also a co-captain previously with Canberra, she'll bring plenty of leadership to our squad this season.

"We see her playing a key role for us and look forward to her joining the group for pre-season training very soon."