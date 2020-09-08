City have signed young Sydney FC midfielder Marco Tilio, who left the reigning champions after he was promised a larger role and first team football under Patrick Kisnorbo.

City have also reportedly signed Adelaide United youngster Taras Gomulka to a senior deal.

But according to The Age, the club are also setting their sights on signing Olyroo and Premier League loanee Aiden O'Neill from Brisbane Roar, from parent club Burnley.

Victory goalkeeper Matt Sutton is also expected to join the club. It comes after City made their maiden A-League Grand Final with a largely young, Australian squad, justifying the club's focus on breeding young talent.

City are largely seen as a feeder team for City Football Group's big shots Manchester City, with the prior sale of Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield earning more in revenue than the CFG spent acquiring the team.

But the club recently lost one of their foremost young stars - and one of the longest serving players at the high-turnover club - Nathaniel Atkinson to rivals Perth Glory, showing that the club are willing to dish their young stars to other A-League clubs.

It remains to be seen whether star defender, Harrison Delbridge, will also remain at the club given his contract is expiring.

