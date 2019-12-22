Defending A-League champions Sydney FC have faltered for the first time in seven weeks, setting up a thrilling top-of-the-table clash with Melbourne City next Sunday.

The Sky Blues were on a six-game winning streak until Wellington Phoenix held them to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, but remain unbeaten over their past eight games.

It's been a stunning start to the season for Steve Corica's men who lead the competition by six points, with Melbourne City their closest rivals.

However, it's been a less than impressive few weeks for Erick Mombaerts' men, who haven't been able to string together back-to-back wins since rounds four and five.

Saturday's 2-1 loss to Melbourne Victory has put their second-place position on the ladder in jeopardy with Western United snapping at their heels two points behind.

Following the derby loss, Mombaerts said he needs the team to find consistency and mental strength to get their season back on track.

"We need to improve in all areas, tactically, physically and mentally. We need to improve. It's not a big problem, but if we expect something we need to improve," he said of Sunday's clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

"A lot of the time when we lose a game we're ready to fight (the next week). I expect this answer from our players."

Elsewhere, Newcastle Jets copped a 6-2 thrashing by Perth Glory on the road to earn themselves the worst defensive record in the competition.

They have now conceded half of their total goals for the season in the past two weeks putting head coach Ernie Merrick under pressure.

It alleviates some of the attention from Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel who was forced to settle for one point in Friday night's 1-1 draw with Western United at Bankwest Stadium.