Border closures and travel restrictions have forced the A-League to take a pragmatic approach to the fixture, including rescheduling games at short notice.

Clubs are expected to learn their latest updated fixtures early in the week.

United coach Mark Rudan knew his side would be playing in Victoria next Saturday but was less sure on their opponents, with both Perth and Adelaide previously floated.

United are currently scheduled to play Perth in Geelong that day, which would mean the Glory are set for some time on the road.

"It's so fluid. Every day we get updated on who we're supposed to play the week after, then it changes again," Rudan said after United's 2-1 loss to City on Saturday.

"It's something that's out of our control."

Rudan lauded league boss Greg O'Rourke and his team's work in reshuffling the fixture.

"You've to give (O'Rourke) a lot of credit because I can only imagine just how hard they're working behind the scenes to make things happen," he said.

"We've just got to control what we can and that's best prepare our team as football coaches and whoever we play, we play."

Rudan said he felt for Perth, who are due to kick off their campaign against Adelaide on Wednesday.

"It's not even because some teams have played three games and Perth haven't even played a game yet," he said.

"It's going to be a tough season - very open, I think, as well."

City's next scheduled game is against Central Coast on February 2 but coach Patrick Kisnorbo wasn't sure whether his team would have another match pop up earlier.

"We'll continue on what we do in training," Kisnorbo said.

"Who the opponent will be, we don't know, but we'll prepare as best as we can going into the next game.

"I don't know (if City are playing next weekend). I don't want to speculate, I literally don't know.

"We'll prepare for whoever we face. If it's tomorrow, next week, 10 weeks, one month, it doesn't matter."

The 39-year-old was philosophical about dealing with a challenging season in his first year as an A-League coach.

"I'm not going to sit here and complain," he said.

"I'm just going to learn and try to adapt and do the best that I can."