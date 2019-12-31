Despite holding both a one-goal and one-man advantage after 25 minutes of play, City, as they have been wont to do throughout their existence, were unable to rise to the occasion on Sunday afternoon as they went down 2-1 to Sydney FC.

The results means that, after 12 rounds of the campaign, there is now a three-game chasm between the Sky Blues and their Melbourne rivals - with no signs that the defending champions are inclined to provide many opportunities for their rivals to close it.

But Brilliante, who was a member of Sydney FC for three seasons prior to joining City in the offseason, insists that the Premiership is not yet out of his reach for his new side.

“It’s definitely not impossible,” the 26-year-old said when asked about catching Sydney.

“We’re halfway through the season and they’ve got Asian Champions League coming; so they have a lot of travel and tough games.

“And the back part of the year I think comes down to injuries too – which teams can stay the fittest?

“It’s definitely not over. I think that’s a mental thing to be able to think that way.”

Mental fortitude, though, can’t be said to be one of City’s strengths.

Already possessing a long and not-so celebrated history of failing to fire in the moments that matter, City have gone winless in the three biggest games they have played in 2019/20; Sunday’s defeat joining the 2-1 loss in the Christmas Derby and the 4-0 pantsing inflicted by Adelaide United in the FFA Cup final.

It was a trend being bemoaned by Erick Mombaerts even before Sunday’s defeat and Brilliante isn’t sure why the Bundoora-based hoodoo exists.

“I am not too sure why,” he said on the losses. “I don't think it’s a common trend, obviously there are big games and big occasions and there has to be a winner and a loser.

“For us, it’s been mainly mental toughness. Being able to graft out the 90 minutes all the way to the end. We have not been able to do that and it’s something we must focus on.

“I don't think it’s a cultural issue. I have been here for the past six months and I think it’s a great culture at the club.

“But it’s just small little differences in the game which make the difference. Staying in focus, not having a mental lapse within the game can be the big differences. That's what the top teams are good at doing.

“It’s just making sure that when these opportunities arrive you keep thinking about these things and try to be on top of the game.

“I think in the last 15 to 20 minutes of the game a lot of players are tired, and you can get a bit lazy physically and mentally.

“We had a man extra at the weekend, and it wasn't like we were outplayed or outnumbered, it was just small tactical mistakes and if you have a good player on the ball all they need is one chance and they might score a goal and that's exactly what happened to us.

“So, we have to try to eliminate those situations.”

City will attempt to begin eliminating said situations this Friday when they welcome Western United to AAMI Park for the second staging of the M80 Derby.

Having comprehensively had the wood over rivals Western Sydney Wanderers while at Sydney, Brillante knows how important wins over local rivals can be.

“It's massive,” said Brilliante. “These are big occasions; the fans turn out for these games and they want to see us win as well.

“So it's good for us, good for the fans, good for the club and obviously it's the first game of the new year too, so it's a positive start to the rest of this year.

“I think what we did last time - we went down to 10 and I think because we went down to 10 men we showed that little bit extra toughness and desperation in defending, in attacking and we ended up winning the game.

“I think that we need to take that attitude into the games where we have 11 players and not become lazy.”