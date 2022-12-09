Melbourne City will welcome back all three of their Socceroos for their A-League Men resumption against Sydney FC but will be cautious with goal-scoring hero Mathew Leckie.

Leckie, who scored a brilliant solo matchwinner against Denmark and also assisted Craig Goodwin's opener against France, had a stellar World Cup.

But he also had heavy loads in all four games in Qatar and returned a day later than originally planned, after City teammates Jamie Maclaren and Marco Tilio.

Interim coach Rado Vidosic said a decision on whether to start Leckie or use him off the bench would be made on game day at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

"There were a lot of conversations about him, especially about him, because obviously I think he played four games in 11 days or so," Vidosic told reporters.

"So apparently it wasn't that hot over there ... so we'll see how he is and then obviously we can't afford to push him and risk injury, that's not in our nature

"But we'll see how he responds after yesterday's training and today's training and tomorrow will be obviously the key day when we can have a good chat with him and see how he feels.

"Is he ready to start? Is that better for him: to have a warm-up and start or is it better to bring him on later in the game?

"All those little things we will decide tomorrow."

As of Friday morning, Leckie and Maclaren had only trained once before Friday while Tilio, who didn't play in Qatar, had trained twice.

"We're going to see how they respond today and then we'll see how they are for tomorrow," Vidosic said.

"We're not going to announce the squad until tomorrow sometime when they all wake up and we see where they are and how many minutes sports science recommend and we'll go from there."

Saturday's match is Vidosic's first at the helm since taking over from Patrick Kisnorbo, who has departed for sister club ES Troyes AC in France.

He said his candidacy for the full-time role depended on how City went while he was in charge, but relished the prospect of facing the Sky Blues.

"It's going to be a difficult game for us and obviously they are at home but I think the pressure's more on them," he said.

"They need to deal with us and they need to win the game so there's more pressure on them."