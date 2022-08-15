The Steel Men appointed club legend and interim boss Steven Hammell on a full-time basis late last week, but not before Montgomery - who has worked wonders in Gosford after his elevation to the top job 13 months ago - found himself on their wanted list.

MOTHERWELL'S MONTY BID

Central Coast Mariners coach Nick Montgomery was high on Motherwell's wish list before they last week appointed Steven Hammell.

Mariners owner Richard Peil believes Montgomery will ultimately land a job in the English Premier League.

But the Gosford club are unwilling to let their prize coaching asset depart overseas prematurely.

Former Sheffield United midfielder Montgomery, 40, made it into chairman Jim McMahon's final three of 70 candidates, in recognition of his feats as the Mariners' talent spotting academy guru turned progressive head coach.

New Mariners owner Richard Peil recognises that Montgomery - who led Central Coast into last season's A-League finals - will ultimately be poached by a British club as word of his emerging prowess spreads.

But he's not willing to lose him just yet.

Ironically, a number of fellow A-League coaches put their hands up for the Fir Park job, without getting to the interview stage.

It's believed Montgomery's named flashed up on Motherwell's radar through an algorithm the club has adopted to identify coaches who can source, mould and ultimately sell on young talent, much in the way the Yorkshireman has recently accomplished with likes of Kye Rowles and Lewis Miller, both of home are ironically now based in the Scottish Premiership

Not to mentiom the sale of Alou Kuol to Stuttgart and rapid rise of brother Garang, who also appears destined for Europe.

Peil is convinced Montgomery will one day coach in the English Premier League and was fully aware of the Motherwell interest after official contact was made.

He told FTBL: "Monty knows we are on a three-year plan and I was never going to let him go. We were pleased by their approach because it shows what Monty and (assistant) Sergio Raimundo are doing here is something special.

"But I was always going to fight tooth and nail to keep him in Australia. I never had any intention of supporting him going to the SPL.

"He'll coach in the EPL at some point. It's just a matter of time. He's a young coach, and like he tells all our players, you have to be patient and go through the process.

"I'm sure this will be the first of many approaches for him over the next few years."