In 2017 Liverpool FC headed down under to take on Sydney FC in a pre-season friendly. The crowd was huge, the excitement palpable.

Featuring for the Reds that day was the English striker against him, O'Neill in the Sky Blues midfield.

The Premier League giants won the match 3-0, with Sturridge bagging the first goal in front of 72,000 fans at ANZ Stadium.

Fast forward four years on and the Socceroo, now a new teammate in Perth, is one of many excited to see what the former Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City forward can do as a marquee attraction in the A-League with the Glory.

"It's not a bad signing is it? I can remember back when I played him at the end of my third season I think it was, and we played him," O'Neill told FTBL.

"I think he was about 28, 29 at the time and the closest I got to him was walking out at the start of the game and walking back in at the end of the game.

"This chap was unplayable.

"Just remembering what he did on the park, if he comes here and he's a great bloke, a good human being, if he keeps himsef fit and healthy and just wants to get the best out of himself, I have no doubt he will light up this country.

"I think football fans will have a lot to look forward to on a week-in, week-out basis for Perth Glory."

O'Neill has returned to his hometown club this year after a spell playing in Korea and Thailand.

The 27-year-old won several titles in his time with Sydney FC, but now feels Perth are on track for success.

"We have the right people in the right place making the right decisions," he said.

"First and foremost the club is looking at the human being first, and the athlete second, and pairing them together. If you can get both of them right, both on and off the field, it leaves you in ver good stead for what's to come.

"It's early days, we've got a big journey and a big process to go on, but I'm excited for the years ahead."