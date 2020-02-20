Sydney FC - A+ (1st, 40pts)

The Sky Blues have essentially wrapped up the premiers plate by amassing a record points haul to this stage of the season. Despite having played three matches less than second-placed Melbourne City, they are 10 points clear at the top. Close to perfect.

Melbourne City - B+ (2nd, 30pts)

Started the year strongly under new coach Erick Mombaerts. Despite some stumbles since then, City have been leading the chasing pack behind Sydney FC for most of the season. Socceroo Jamie Maclaren's goals have been vital and they'll need him to keep firing if they're to hold off a resurgent Perth team.

Perth Glory - B+ (3rd, 29pts)

After a sluggish start, last year's premiers have been coming home like a steam train with a nine-game unbeaten run lifting Tony Popovic's team close to second-place on the ladder. The added challenge of an Asian Champions League campaign could be taxing in the final weeks of the season while a serious knee injury to Socceroo Chris Ikonomidis is a blow.

Adelaide United - B+ (4th, 27pts)

Gertjan Verbeek's team has recovered from a four-game losing streak over Christmas/New Year to remain firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish. A big injury list hasn't helped but the form of Riley McGree and emergence of young talent such as 15-year-old Mohamed Toure has been a bonus for Reds fans. Getting some players back from the treatment room could make them a serious challenge come finals time.

Wellington Phoenix - A- (5th, 27pts)

First-year coach Ufuk Talay has done a magnificent job rebuilding a Phoenix squad shorn of key talents such as Sarpreet Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Filip Kurto and Andrew Durante in the off-season. English forwards David Ball and Gary Hooper, Mexican midfielder Ulises Davila and youngsters Cam Devlin, Reno Piscopo and Liberato Cacace have been revelations. Pretty much already a lock for finals.