Experienced goalkeeper Danny Vukovic will be doing all he can to be a part of the Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers in June despite leaving Belgian club Genk.

The 35-year-old is quarantining in Sydney after being allowed to return to Australia to be with his heavily-pregnant wife Kristy and son Harley despite having three months remaining on his contract.

It has brought the curtain down on an eventful stint in Belgium which included a league title in 2018-19, a ruptured Achilles in 2019 and a bout of COVID-19 at the end of last year.

Vukovic's status as a fan favourite was evident with supporters crowding his street as he left home, singing songs, lighting flares and holding up a banner in farewell.

After last seeing his family in January, Vukovic is in no rush to decide his playing future but will put his hand up to join Graham Arnold's Socceroos squad for the matches against Kuwait, Taiwan, Nepal and Jordan in a hub in the Middle East.

"I'm going to keep training. I'm in contact with Andrew Clark, the strength and fitness coach for the Socceroos, he's organised all my fitness equipment here," Vukovic told AAP.

"I'll be working with (goalkeeping coach) John Crawley, when I get out and potentially an A-League club, getting some training in there as well.

"I'll be ready if and when called upon, we'll see what happens."

The former Central Coast, Wellington Phoenix, Perth Glory, Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC custodian said a return to the A-League is possible but he's also not ruling out another move overseas when his Genk deal expires.

"It's basically just waiting to see what offers come in and seeing which one fits best and which club, I guess, fits in with what I want to achieve as well," he said.

"I want to try to continue to win trophies and I want the club to have the same same ambition as me."

Vukovic is also looking forward to enjoy the freedom of Australian life after spending the past 12 months largely in lockdown in COVID-hit Europe, particuarly after contracting the virus himself.

"I just had a really bad headache, lost my smell and my taste. It just felt really rough," he said.

"Even from my view from my hotel here in Darling Harbour, I can see people sitting out there having a coffee and eating together at restaurant.

"It's something I haven't done for over a year. I've seen people complain about the two-week quarantine, but I'm happy to do it, because I've seen how bad it can get."