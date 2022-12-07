Baccus started in Australia’s 2-1 round of 16 loss to Argentina in a massive show of faith from coach Graham Arnold, whilst featuring off the bench in the group games against France, Tunisia and Denmark.

Having arrived in Qatar seemingly more as an understudy than a leading man, Baccus exploited every one of 123 minutes he was given, and his energy and effervescence didn’t go unnoticed by clubs looking to cherry pick post-World Cup bargains.

St Mirren could make a quick killing in January on the 24-year-old they signed for nothing at the beginning of the season from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Or the Scottish Premiership club can until the end of the campaign to sell Baccus, who is contracted until mid-2024.

Either way they are sitting on a hot property whose selection for the World Cup was the result of the dynamism and consistency he showed in 14 all-action league games for the Buddies, who return to action against Motherwell on December 17.

Durban-born Baccus would likely fetch in excess of $2 million as things stand, with further compelling performances for his club further enhancing that figure.

Socceroos assistant Rene Meulensteen, who heavily scouted Baccus pre-Qatar and had a significant say in his ultimate selection, saw his judgement more than vindicated.

The Dutchman believes Baccus has the capability to graduate to a higher level, telling FTBL: “I could see him go to France, Spain or the Championship and fit in there because he has such boundless energy to go with his technique.

“Perhaps he could also move to one of the bigger clubs in Scotland. He has a lot of great attributes to his game, which is why he got the opportunities he did in Qatar. And he made the most of every situation there.”