Melbourne City coach Rado Vidosic has lashed the quality of the AAMI Park pitch, saying he feared his players would get injured on the overloaded surface.

City beat Wellington 4-1 in their A-League Men clash on Monday at the Melbourne venue, which was hosting its sixth match across three different codes in six days.

AAMI Park played host to ALM and NRL matches on Wednesday and Thursday and a Super Rugby double-header on Saturday, before Melbourne Victory played Perth Glory on Sunday.

The pitch was clearly patchy and slippery and showed signs of wear and tear.

On Monday, City attacker Marco Tilio slipped on the surface inside the opening 20 seconds while Wellington defender Joshua Laws almost gave the ball away in a dangerous position after falling over inside the first half.

"It was not safe," Vidosic told reporters.

"There was a fear that someone may get injured tackling - there were a few tackles.

"I think we deserve to play on a better surface.

"That's all that I can say."

Wellington counterpart Ufuk Talay played down concerns over the surface after his side's 4-1 defeat.

"The surface is the surface at the end of the day," he said.

"It was green, it had grass on it. The opposition had to deal with it. It is what it is.

"No one got hurt at the end of the day. So I think it was quite OK."

City and rivals Melbourne Victory are tenant clubs and Victory coach Tony Popovic said the pitch wasn't up to scratch.

"Terrible, a terrible pitch," Popovic said.

"Not conducive to A-League standards."

Perth coach Ruben Zadkovich also lamented the standard.

"It wasn't until I walked across the pitch at the end of the game that I could see just how bad it was in some areas," Zadkovich said.

The pitch appears set for some respite with no games in the ALM, NRL or Super Rugby scheduled at AAMI Park next weekend.