Jason Cummings joined Central Coast part-way through this past A-League season. The striker's arrival from Scotland made an immediate impact at Mariners, one that the club is hoping will continue with the new extended contract they just agreed upon.

Jason Cummings Extension

Mariners have agreed on a contract extension with Jason Cummings.

The striker featured 21 times this year, scoring 10 times for Central Coast.

Edinburgh-born Cummings has dual nationality and is hoping for Socceroos call-up.

Since his arrival in Australia, featured 21 times for his A-League club, scoring 10 times for Mariners. This included two braces against Western United and Newcastle Jets respectively.

Two more seasons of Jason Cummings 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐭 𝐮𝐩 for @CCMariners 💥



How good 🤩



Cummings commits: https://t.co/xFgB8YIYC0 pic.twitter.com/2LIMa7lNFl — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) June 16, 2022

Mariners will now keep the services of their newest star for another two seasons, with Cummings signing a contract extension until 2024.

“Jason brings a lot to this team both on and off the field," stated Central Coast head coach Nick Montgomery upon the announcement.

"Since his arrival in January, he rejuvenated the change-room but more importantly, proved his worth on the field too.

“With Jason’s performances and goals attracting serious interest from overseas clubs as well as proving doubters wrong and making a real case for a Socceroos call up, it’s a massive boost for the club that he has shown loyalty to stay with the Mariners as he has full belief of the direction the club is heading in.

“What he brings to this squad is experience and intelligence and to have a striker of his value and worth at the Mariners for another two years will do great things for the game in this region and also this country."

Cummings likewise expressed his excitement at continuing his career in Australia with Central Coast.

“I absolutely love playing my football here on the Central Coast," stated Cummings.

"Since moving from Scotland in January, my life has completely changed, and I am very thankful for the Mariners to make that happen.

“I am delighted to sign another year’s extension on my deal here and give back to the club which has turned my career around.

“Throughout the rest of my time here, I will continue to give 100% for this club and its fans and I can’t wait to have a full season under my belt and challenge for the league’s golden boot.”

Hear from the man himself after he signed his contract extension, keeping him here for another TWO YEARS 🙌#CCMFC // #WontBackDown // #Cummings2024 pic.twitter.com/noa67Dxg8x — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) June 16, 2022

