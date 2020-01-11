They're 12 points clear at the top of the A-League ladder, but Sydney FC coach Steve Corica is keeping a tight grip on his side's complacency.

It's all in the name of claiming back-to-back championships.

Corica's men are now undefeated from their last 10 games and have not been defeated since October.

Following Friday night's 2-1 win over Newcastle, he reiterated his plan to keep winning, making sure his side does not get too comfortable at the top.

"I've got to keep reminding them, but they're not getting carried away with themselves," he said.

"They're doing what they should be doing, and that's winning games.

"It doesn't matter how many points we are in front, it's still a long way to go, we just want to keep winning.

"It's as simple as that. At the end of the season, (we want to) be in front and win the premiership and then obviously get into the finals and back up the grand final from last year. It's no secret, we've always said that."

The Sky Blues were slick against the Jets but were put under defensive pressure in the second half.

For Corica, being able to tough out a tight win is just as important as a blown-out scoreboard.

They're expected to be at full strength by February leading into the Champions League period, which spells danger for the rest of the competition ahead of their round 15 bye.

"We've got ourself in a very good position now and we want to continue going forward, we want to play good football and we want to score goals, which we have been doing," Corica said.

"We want to get better. Simple as that."