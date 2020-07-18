Perth have enjoyed a successful start to life in the A-League's NSW hub, holding off a fast-finishing Central Coast to prevail 1-0 in Gosford.

New Zealand international Dane Ingham handed Perth the lead in the 32nd minute and the Mariners were unable to find an equaliser on Saturday evening at Central Coast Stadium.

In snapping their own four-game winless run, Perth extended the Mariners' losing streak to 11 games - equalling the record set in 2005 by New Zealand Knights.

Perth dominated early possession and almost opened the scoring when Bruno Fornaroli whipped a shot past the near post in the 17th minute.

Their dominance paid dividends 15 minutes later when the superb Neil Kilkenny slid a clever no-look pass through to Ingham, who cut inside and past Tommy Oar and curled a shot into the top corner.

It was Ingham's first start for the Glory, while Tony Popovic also started teenage sons Kristian and Gabriel together for the first time.

"There were a lot of young players out there that did a fantastic job and they were supported very well from our senior players," Popovic said.

"I've seen them work for the last month and I've seen the comradery they have on and off the field and this is just what they deserved today.

"It's a start - obviously we have many games to go -but we'll go home happy tonight and the adjustments that were made show just how versatile and good the players are."

Fornaroli came close to doubling Perth's advantage in the 52nd minute, forcing a good save from Mark Birighitti with a low free kick.

Six minutes later, Birighitti came off his line to deny Fornaroli again.

The Mariners' night was further soured when young striker Jordan Murray suffered a dislocated left shoulder after landing awkwardly from an aerial duel with Alex Grant.

Murray was taken off on a stretcher in the 68th minute.

Birighitti continued to deny Perth, saving late efforts from Carlo Armiento and James Meredith.

The Mariners enjoyed plenty of attacking play as the second half progressed but were unable to find a decisive touch up forward.

"The first half was not our best football - I thought a bit sloppy and a little bit negative and (we) played backwards too many times when we could have played forward," Mariners coach Alen Stajcic said post-match.

"The second half was certainly the way we wanted to approach the game right from the outset but just getting back into the rhythm of playing ... it probably took us too long - it took us 45 minutes."