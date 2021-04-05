Sam Kerr's remarkable marksmanship for Chelsea has hit a fresh peak as she snaffled another hat-trick to power the Women's Super League champions to a 6-0 victory over Birmingham City.

The Australia captain, fresh from scoring in the Blues' Champions League midweek triumph over Wolfsburg, netted her treble at Chelsea's Kingsmeadow home all before halftime on Sunday to propel herself to joint-top of the WSL scoring charts.

When she headed home her hat-trick goal powerfully just before the break, it took her tally of league goals to 17, while making it 23 in all competitions.

Arsenal's all-time WSL leading scorer, Dutch star Vivianne Miedema later on Sunday scored twice in Arsenal's 4-0 win at Bristol City to move back alongside Kerr in the women's 'Golden Boot' race.

Such has been Kerr's irresistible run that she's now scored 10 and assisted on two more in her last six matches, which all bodes well for her Matildas' side as they prepare for their return to international action next Saturday.

The Australians will play Germany next Saturday and then take on the Netherlands in Nijmegen on the following Tuesday where Kerr and Miedema can both showcase why they're considered arguably the two best strikers in the women's game.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes was again left waxing lyrical about her leading scorer, saying: "Sam Kerr's goals came at the right moments.

"The confidence and intelligence from her is growing each week and she was thoroughly deserving of a hat-trick."

While Kerr had the luxury of being rested just after the hour by Hayes, it was only a signal for her strike partner Fran Kirby to then take centre stage.

The England international scored two second-half goals as the 'Special K' pair brought their combined total for the season in all competitions to 44.

Kerr first demonstrated her sharpness in the 25th minute after Birmingham's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton had parried a shot from Erin Cuthbert to her left only for the Australian to snap up the loose ball and crack home from a narrow angle.

Kerr missed out on a couple of chances soon after, shooting wide with a serious miscue and heading just over from a Pernille Harder cross.

Yet she struck twice more in the space of two minutes just before halftime, first reacting quickest again to nod home a 45th minute rebound after Pernille Harder's header had hit the bar.

In first-half stoppage time, Kerr then showed more desire than anyone to get on the end of Cuthbert's free-kick to power in another header into the corner and complete her third hat-trick of the season.

After the break, the double from Kirby, who scored a superb solo effort in stoppage time, and another from Guro Reiten cemented the easiest of wins as Chelsea stayed top of the league with just three matches remaining.

Manchester City kept on their heels just two points behind with a 3-0 win at Tottenham later on Sunday.

With Chelsea still battling for four trophies this season, the WSL decider looks set to be the meeting between the Blues and City in Manchester on April 25.

Elsewhere, another Matilda Hayley Raso had a good game for Everton as they beat Aston Villa 3-1.