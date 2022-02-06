High on confidence from their FFA Cup triumph, Melbourne Victory will head into an Asian Champions League play-off believing they can topple Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe.

Victory earned the first trophy of the Tony Popovic era with a 2-1 victory over Central Coast in Saturday night's FFA Cup final at AAMI Park.

For the first time, that trophy is accompanied by a play-off spot in the ACL, with Victory due to head to Japan in March.

Joint Mark Viduka Medallist Jake Brimmer's eyes lit up at the prospect of facing Spanish great Iniesta in the do-or-die play-off

"What an opportunity," he said.

"Honestly, with the team we have this year, I think anything is possible. I think we can win multiple titles. I think we can win everything that we can win.

"Honestly, I really do. Obviousl,y hearing that name (Iniesta)... it's going to be a tough game but I'm up for it, I'm ready for it."

If anyone can dare to dream of causing an upset in Asia, it's Popovic, who claimed the ACL with Western Sydney in 2014.

"First and foremost, the trophy is key for the club. We now get the added bonus for the first time to have a play-off spot in Asia," Popovic said.

"Vissel Kobe is a wonderful club that will be a wonderful challenge. Why not?

"We can go wherever we have to play and have the confidence and belief we can get through."

Brimmer was one of just four players from Victory's dire wooden-spoon 2020-21 team that started Saturday night's final.

The 23-year-old hailed Popovic, his former Perth Glory mentor, for delivering the drastic turnaround.

"It's unbelievable. The standards he brings are indescribable and the expectations are massive," he said.

"We've all jumped on board and you can see that week in and week out.

"I'm really loving my football right now."