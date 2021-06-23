24-year-old De Silva is formerly the hottest prospect in Australian football, but had his best season in recent memory for Alen Stajcic's side this campaign as the club finished third.

"Danny made the decision to go to the Bulls and we respect that," Schembri told the Central Coast Football Ramble.

"If he thinks they have his style of play better and it's a new challenge for himself, and he enjoys driving from the Central Coast to Campbelltown every day, good luck to him."

"Nobody's leaving that we didn't know about. There are only two players that are leaving that made early decisions about their future.

"Clisby made a decision to go home to Perth in an economic climate that we understand. It's very expensive to buy a house on the Coast, so he can go back to Perth and set up his family financially."

After 21 appearances, four goals and three assists, De Silva now leaves for Ante Milicic's Macarthur Bulls, where he'll link up with fellow inbound playmaker Ulises Davila.

Macarthur has also reportedly signed electric Melbourne City winger Craig Noone, who's topped multiple A-League stats charts this campaign.

Macarthur become De Silva's fifth club, after Sydney FC, Perth Glory and Erdivisie side Roda.

"We're already focused on building the nucleus of our team," Schembri continued.

"People say that's impossible unless you've got dollars, I don't think that's necessarily true. I think our foundation's good."