Wenzel-Halls became a bonafide A-League star at the Roar after a sensational breakout campaign last season and leaves the club for Western United, who are expected to announce the signing today.

The 23-year-old leaves after 14 goals in 67 A-League appearances for the Roar.

Former Melbourne City and Western Sydney Wanderers marksman Mebrahtu also leaves the Roar after failing to break into the side, only scoring once in 12 A-League appearances this season.

He was previously playing in the Czech Republic, where he came into Socceroos attention after a prolific spell at Mlada Boleslav, but has had a succession of very serious injuries throughout his career,

"We thank both players for their contribution to the Club and wish them well for the future," the Roar said.