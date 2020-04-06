The A-League has a salary cap of $3.2 million and clubs must spend 90% of it, roughly $2.88 million.

In the 14 seasons of the competition the Sky Blues and Melbourne Victory have each won four championships and three premierships, while grand finals have also been won by Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners, Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United.

Some pundits have called for the removal of the A-League salary cap, but Corica is in favour of maintaining it.

"I think the salary cap at the moment is working well," he told the Sydney FC website.

"It's keeping the A-League very close and compact and that's what it's meant to do, keep the teams very close together.

"As you can see in the A-League the bottom teams can beat the top teams and that's been shown for many years and the salary cap is working in that way.

"If we scrap that I think what you'll see is what you see in other leagues - the bigger teams which have more money they spend on more players and better players, and the bottom teams they don't have as much money obviously they fall to the bottom of the league, which we don't want.

"We want a very fair and competitive league in Australia, and I think we have that at the moment."

When the A-League season was shut down last month the Sky Blues were on top of the table, eight points above Melbourne City, with 48 points from 20 games. The Mariners were on the bottom with just 13 points from 22 matches.