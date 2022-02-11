Stale. Too old. Overtaken by their rivals.

In mid-December this was the criticism being levelled at Sydney FC after their worst start to an A-League Men's season in a decade.

Fast forward two months and the Sky Blues head into Saturday's clash with league leaders Western United knowing a win over John Aloisi's team will put them at the top of the pile.

It's a dramatic form reversal which has featured four wins in their past seven fixtures and just one defeat including a crucial victory over Adelaide at Coopers Stadium last Friday.

"Yeah some very good performances in the last three weeks," Sydney coach Steve Corica told AAP.

"We've shown great character in all three of the games and it doesn't take much in the A-League, you get a few results together and you're right up the table.

"We went through that busy period of five-six games in 18 days and that's obviously a difficult time to pick up maximum points but we've come out of it pretty well at the moment and now the other teams have to go through that."

Aiding Sydney's rise up the ladder has been the return to form of some of those proven performers whom some argued had been caught by Father Time.

Veteran striker Bobo's winner against Adelaide was his third goal in three matches while Milos Ninkovic continues to scheme in midfield and Adam le Fondre made his first appearance since Christmas off the bench last weekend.

"Obviously that helps having players back," Corica said.

"Adam's back and getting better all the time ... we expect Kosta (Barbarouses) to be back maybe next week. Bobo's obviously hitting form now off the bench.

"It's nice to have a lot of these boys back because once everyone's back we do have a variable squad."

Western United's 1-0 win over Western Sydney last Saturday kept Aloisi's team on top of the league with six wins from 10 games.

The former Socceroo is only too aware of the challenge his team faces in keeping hold of that position at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

"They're a good side, they've always been a good side," Aloisi said.

"I know there was a lot of criticism of them at the beginning of the season but they stick to what they believe in, they stick to their structures and they're hard to stop.

"We know what to expect and we know that it's going to be a very difficult game."