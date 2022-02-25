Steve Corica says last year's A-League Men grand final loss to Melbourne City still rankles with his team as the two sides prepare to meet each other for the first time this season.

Saturday's game at Kogarah will also be a celebration of Corica's 100th league game in charge of the Sky Blues.

Corica was proud of the milestone but wanted the focus to remain on getting a crucial three points.

"We need to put on a full performance for 90 minutes," he said.

"The last two years we've played (each other) in a grand final. We beat them in the first year and then they beat us. That hurts.

"They're a very good team and an attacking side so there's a lot to be wary of.

"We have a lot of quality on our side and it's about putting on a good performance for us.

"It (the grand final defeat) still burns in my stomach and it should in those of the players who were here for that game."

Sydney have played nine league games in the space of six weeks and in that time Corica's men have three wins, draws and losses.

The most costly of those might have been their midweek defeat to Western United.

As had been the case in the early part of the season, Sydney created all the right chances but were unable to find a breakthrough and went down 1-0.

"The boys are creating chances and that's a positive," Corica said.

"We've probably had 40-odd shots in the last two games.

"We have the quality but it's about being a little bit more composed when the opportunities come.

"It is frustrating of course but they are trying their best to score the goals and when they do come that's when we'll start winning games."

Corica said Anthony Caceres should be fit after picking up a cork, while Kosta Barbarouses would continue to be eased back from an ankle injury after getting through 30 minutes against Western.

New signing Luciano Narsingh is likely to debut in next weekend's derby against Western Sydney.