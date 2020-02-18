Sydney FC coach Steve Corica is wary of a full-speed Yokohama F. Marinos but believes he can exploit Ange Postecoglou's team in his first outing against the former Socceroos mentor.
The Sky Blues open their Asian Champions League campaign in Yokohama on Wednesday, looking to advance from the group stage for the first time in three seasons.
"I'm just hoping we are not a little bit underdone, we know how they are going to come out, they will come out full speed ahead and we need to be ready for that from the start of the game," Corica said after a couple of their matches were postponed.
More to follow...
