The football world hitting pause during the COVID-19 pandemic has worked out perfectly for Socceroos winger Chris Ikonomidis.

When Ikonomidis ruptured his ACL in February last year he was facing 12 months on the sidelines and potentially missing multiple games in Australia's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Instead, within weeks of Ikonomidis's injury, COVID-19 had forced most of the world's leagues and international football into shutdown.

After a successful rehab, the 26-year-old returned to the field for Perth Glory on April 13 and has proved his fitness and form with the A-League club.

Four goals in nine appearances for the Glory pushed his case and he was one of 10 A-League players picked by Graham Arnold for four qualifiers starting this week against Kuwait.

"With COVID going on, leagues getting called off and people getting stood down and this and that, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that I had one job to focus on and that was just getting myself match fit," Ikonomidis told AAP.

"Time went really quick.

"It's never good to get an injury but I feel like it was a good time if you're going to get the injury to get it then, just as COVID hit and football around the world kind of got cancelled."

After working on his rehab closely with Football Australia high performance coordinator Andrew Clark, Ikonomidis arrives in the Middle East having not missed a single moment of the Socceroos road to Qatar 2022.

He is also confident the past year have made him physically stronger than he was the last time he took to the field for his country.

"After so much training and focus on all different muscle groups of your body, I almost feel fitter in a way than what I was before the injury," he said.

"The goal was always to get back to the level I was before the injury but I almost feel like I'm capable of much more than that now.

"You almost feel a little bit fresh after not playing for so long and you get back and you appreciate all the little things. It gives you a new, brighter perspective on football as well."

Ikonomidis and Australia resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Hamad International Stadium with kick-off at 5am AEST on Friday.