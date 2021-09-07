“It has been a pride to be able to defend the colours of Western United,” Sanchez said.



“I only have nice words for the club, my teammates and the fans. I hope that in the not-too-distant future our paths may cross again. Until then, wherever I am, I will be one more follower of this great club. Forever West.”



General Manager of Football Mal Impiombato said, while it is a disappointing outcome, the club are in full support of Sanchez and his family.



“As a club we acknowledge the importance of family and the role they play at our club and we understand that these times are very difficult for everyone, especially those who are separated from loved ones," Impiombato said.



“Victor has always been the ultimate professional both on and off the field and is widely respected by his peers. It has been a privilege to work with him and he is always welcome back at our club.



“On behalf of our members, fans and the broader Western United community, I would like to extend my thanks to Victor and his family and I wish them all the very best in the future."