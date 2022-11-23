A native South African raised in Lake Macquarie, he was told his left leg would have to be amputated at the age of six. His parents had sold their house to fund his trial trip to England when he was 15, just for Johnston to be told he was the ‘worst footballer’ Jack Charlton had ‘ever seen in my life’. He lived in a coal shed in Middlesbrough, washing players’ cars and boots because he had no money to return home.

Then, 11 years later, he was about to become the first Australian to score in the world’s biggest club game for the world’s biggest club team and against their biggest rivals. With the scrappiness that defined his career the ball ricocheted through the Everton centre backs and sailed through Kenny Dalglish’s legs, but the ever-reliable Johnston slammed it into the back of the net. There was no sound in football as momentous as 98,000 erupting fans at Wembley Stadium. His wild locks abounded as he jumped heroically in the air, scissor kicking his legs beneath him before being swamped by the greatest team England has ever seen. For the first time ever Australia belonged at global football’s pinnacle.