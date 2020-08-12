Craig Moore has kept a close eye on in-demand Aussie striker Lyndon Dykes and says it's no wonder English clubs are circling.
Livingston reportedly just rejected a $2 million offer for the striker and have set a $4 million price tag.
Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Celtic, Barnsley, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Swansea have all also been linked with Dykes.
“Lyndon comes from the Gold Coast where I stay and I have followed what he has done since he has gone over to Scotland,” Moore told the Scotland Herald.
“He has been working his way through the grades nicely. I know there is interest in him and I’m not surprised."
Moore was very successful with Scottish giants Rangers, one of the clubs that has been consistently linked with Dykes' services, and says the striker's success is down to his physicality.
“If you are scoring goals and doing well at another club Celtic and Rangers are normally going to be interested. He has put himself in a fantastic position. There is a lot of interest in him in England and Scotland. I am sure at the right time he will move.”