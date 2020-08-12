Livingston reportedly just rejected a $2 million offer for the striker and have set a $4 million price tag.

Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Celtic, Barnsley, Cardiff City, Bristol City and Swansea have all also been linked with Dykes.

“Lyndon comes from the Gold Coast where I stay and I have followed what he has done since he has gone over to Scotland,” Moore told the Scotland Herald.

“He has been working his way through the grades nicely. I know there is interest in him and I’m not surprised."

Moore was very successful with Scottish giants Rangers, one of the clubs that has been consistently linked with Dykes' services, and says the striker's success is down to his physicality.

“He is a good player, he has shown he can adapt to the Scottish game and physically he has made a bit of a name for himself because he is probably the one striker in Scotland who’s been able to ruffle the feathers of both Celtic and Rangers and compete with their central defenders," Moore continued.

“If you are scoring goals and doing well at another club Celtic and Rangers are normally going to be interested. He has put himself in a fantastic position. There is a lot of interest in him in England and Scotland. I am sure at the right time he will move.”