The nation which won the allegiance of stars of yesteryear like Josip Simunic, Ante Seric and Joey Didulica continues to scout Aussie prospects, with Zdrilic now on their radar as another potential pick up.

The 17-year-old’s Hajduk Split teammate, Noa Skoko - son of Socceroos golden generation midfielder Josip - is already a part of Croatia’s youth set up, and now they want the centre back to jump on board also.

A part of an Australia U-17s camp last year, Zdrilic missed out on selection for last week’s five-day get-together in Sydney to prepare for June’s Asian Cup in Thailand, but remains hopeful of making the ultimate cut when coach Brad Maloney finalises his squad.

The fact he’s not been featuring regularly for Hajduk of late was likely a factor, Zdrilic playing only a bit part role as Croatia’s most iconic club surged to the final of the UEFA Youth League, where they were thrashed 5-0 by AZ Alkmaar overnight.

They upset the likes of Manchester City, Dortmund and AC Milan on a wild ride to the decider in Geneva.

The Croatian scouting network has not been deterred though, with overtures made towards Zdrilic who is able to represent either Australia or his ancestral home and still make another switch under current FIFA regulations.

The youngster will this week jet to Germany to trial with Alou Kuol’s VfB Stuttgart with a view to being snapped up for the club’s U-19s.

Whilst in Germany, fellow Bundesliga outfits Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen to assess the merits of the left-sided stopper.

Though still officially tied to Hajduk, it’s understood the club will not stand in his way if he’s offered a deal elsewhere.

Zdrilic linked with the club at the beginning of the season after turning down the chance to join former Adelaide United wonder kid Mohamed Toure at Ligue 1 upstarts Reims.

He first gave notice of his potential by becoming the youngest player ever to crack the starting line up at ex-NSL powerhouse Sydney United - aged just 15.

Now participating in the NSW NPL, United gave rise to vaunted Socceroos like Mark Bosnich, Graham Arnold, Robbie Slater, Tony Popovic and Zeljko Kalac.