Cult figure Cummings, who has resurrected his previously stalled career in the A-League under Nick Montgomery in Gosford, has a year left on his two-and-a-half season Mariners deal.

However Peil admitted the club will not stand in the 27-year-old Scottish-born forward’s way if he’s offered a deal elsewhere which plays a part in securing his financial future.

Unwanted at Dundee and seemingly out of options before the Mariners gambled on one of Scottish football’s great mavericks, Cummings has repaid the club handsomely with 26 goals in 43 appearances since his arrival 14 months ago.

Reports out of Scotland suggest that Cummings is in “advanced talks” with ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan.

However, Peil insisted that nothing has been finalised with any suitor, claiming Cummings has multiple options, should in decide to move on at a critical point in his career.

“Who knows where Jason will end up but there’s a good chance he will go,” Peil told FTBL. “I really hope he stays and we are able to sign him up for another two years.

“He currently has a year left and I hope he agrees to stay for at least that amount of time.

“If he does go I’d be surprised if it was India - it would have to be a big money offer.

“Ultimately, though, if he wants to go we won’t stand on his way. We are not in the business of preventing players moving on if they have an opportunity which is good for them and reasonable for us.

“He turns 28 this year and will be looking to shore up his financial situation and set himself up post football, and we understand that.

“If it’s my choice, as I’ve said, I’d love him to stay because he’s a tremendous character and has been great for us on and off the field.”

Peil confirmed there is no buyout clause in Cummings’ contract, and no impediment to whatever decision he arrives at in taking the next step.

“He’s done a great job for us, scored a lot of goals and off the back of that he’s become part of the Socceroos set up and got to play at the World Cup,” he added.

“Without Monty and (assistant) Sergio (Raidmundo) putting their faith in him all that wouldn’t have happened.

“They have given Jason the platform to show what he can do - and he’s taken that opportunity with both hands. He’s more than repaid everybody at our club.

“I really like the guy - he’s terrific to have around and selfishly don’t want to see him move on at this point.”