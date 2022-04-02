Central Coast striker Jason Cummings has been left to rue a poor last-minute penalty that cost him a hat-trick and the Mariners three points in their 2-2 A-League Men draw with Western United.

Cummings' controversial opening goal in the 36th minute and equaliser in the 64th bookended Noah Smith's own goal and Aleksandar Prijovic's header, while the striker menaced United's defence throughout, laying down his marker for Socceroos selection.

United almost threw away two points via the penalty spot when Leo Lacroix threw Marco Urena to the ground in the dying minutes.

But Jamie Young batted away Cummings' poor spot kick to ensure Nikolai Topor-Stanley's record-breaking 359th league appearance ended with a point.

The Mariners snatched a deserved lead when Young came out to attempt to claim a corner from Noah Smith but missed the ball altogether and it fell to Cummings, who scrambled a header home.

There was a VAR review as Cummings' header appeared to glance off his arm en route to goal but the decision was upheld.

United hit back two minutes into the second half.

Neil Kilkenny whipped in a wonderful free kick and Smith, in attempting to clear the ball, headed it over Birighitti and into his own net.

Then in the 63rd minute, Lachie Wales brilliantly lofted a perfectly weighted ball towards Prijovic, who rose between two defenders to nod home.

But United barely had time to celebrate before the Mariners hit back, with Cummings taking a touch and slamming a wonderful strike past Young to restore parity.

Both teams had chances to snatch victory before the dramatic late penalty, with Young's authoritative save enough to salvage a point.

United's Rene Khrin failed a pre-match fitness test while Connor Pain hobbled off in the 56th minute after attempting to play through a first-half ankle injury.

United also confirmed Josh Risdon will miss six-to-seven weeks after right syndesmosis surgery while Alessandro Diamanti (knee) is sidelined indefinitely.