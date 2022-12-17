Melbourne Victory have welcomed Denmark international Rikke Madsen into the fold as they aim for a third consecutive A-League Women win, at home to Newcastle Jets.

Madsen has joined Victory on loan from National Women's Soccer League side North Carolina Courage, as a replacement for injured forward Catherine Zimmerman.

The 25-year-old attacker, who has represented Denmark 21 times, is expected to be cleared to make her ALW debut against Newcastle at AAMI Park on Sunday.

"We're looking forward to what a player with her experience can do in the league," Victory coach Jeff Hopkins said.

"She is still a young player but her experience at club and international level is extensive.

"We feel she will complement our style of play and ultimately help us in our journey in the league this season."

Zimmerman fractured a fibula during Victory's round-two defeat to Sydney FC and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Madsen will look to form an effective partnership with Melina Ayres, who has scored in successive weeks to help Victory to wins over Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory.

"I'm excited to experience a new challenge with Melbourne Victory," Madsen said.

"Jeff (Hopkins) and Victory are a bold and ambitious club who want to achieve the ultimate success.

"I want to be a part of this and help the team to reach their goal this season."

Former Newcastle captain Gema Simon will take on her former club on Sunday for the first time since switching to Victory this season.

Defender Natalie Tathem is available to return to Hopkins' line-up, having made a full recovery from a fractured elbow.

The Jets have not won since round one and were thrashed 5-1 by ladder leaders Melbourne City last week.