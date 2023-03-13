The ball-playing stopper has been on the bench for the last two fixtures against Silkeborg and Horsens, and has impressed football director Stig Bjørnebye, the former Liverpool defender, with his composure and maturity at the age of just 18.

After heading to Denmark eight months back, Herrington is the third Aussie currently on AGF’s club’s books, alongside striker Jing Reece, just back from international duty with Australia’s U-20s, and midfielder Zach Duncan currently on loan with Perth Glory.

Glory teammate and fringe Socceroo Mustafa Amini spent four successful seasons at AGF, skippering the club on occasions and leaving a lasting impression before his departure in 2020.

With a German-Finish-African heritage, Herrington is currently eligible for both Australia and Germany, and is considered one of the brightest prospects bubbling under at AGF, a club renowned for nurturing and fostering young talents.

Fifth-placed AGF, who have picked up seven points from their last three games, travel to face Randers overnight, with Herrington again expected to be on the bench.

A product of the now defunct Roar youth academy, Herrington - who appeared in the NPL - was undeterred by failing to receive a call up for Brisbane’s senior squad, instead embracing the challenge of seeking to further his future in Europe.