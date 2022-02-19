A virtuoso display by captain Ulises Davila has inspired Macarthur FC to a much-needed A-League Men's triumph, thumping Adelaide United 4-1 at Campbelltown Stadium.

Davila played a starring role as goals from Apostolos Giannou, Craig Noone, former Reds striker Al Hassan Toure and Michael Ruhs overturned Craig Goodwin's opener for Adelaide and secured a first league win for the Bulls this year.

Mexican ace Davila combined with Giannou with a one-two before the Socceroos striker smashed home his first ALM goal before halftime.

And it was Davila's trickery which won a second-half penalty in the 66th minute for the Bulls when he beat George Timotheou before being brought down by the Reds defender.

Noone's strike from the penalty spot was saved by Adelaide goalkeeper Joe Gauci but the English winger squeezed home the rebound to spark wild celebrations from a relieved Macarthur team.

Saturday night's win was sealed for Ante Milicic's men when Toure volleyed home Noone's cross in the 73rd to score his first goal for his new club against his former one.

Davila again played a key role when Ruhs added some late gloss with his first goal of the season to finish off counter-attack in stoppage time.

"Even when we were a goal down I thought we started quite well, we didn't panic, we remained calm and then in the end the subs made a great impact," Milicic told AAP.

"When we went up we were confident as well.

"It was very pleasing that we just didn't sort of sit back, we wanted more, the boys seemed to be enjoying themselves out there.

"I'm very pleased for the playing group because it's been a real difficult couple of months for us."

The late Bulls flourish completed a stark transformation on the night for Adelaide, who had taken the lead in the 21st when Socceroos winger Goodwin fired home his sixth goal of the season.

Goodwin's 34th goal for the Reds took him within one of the ALM club record of 35 scored by Bruce Djite.

But that was as good as it got for Carl Veart's team who were playing their third match of the week.

"We were just not good enough tonight," Veart told AAP.

"From the first minute, even though we did take the lead, we were far, far, far away from where we needed to be.

"We'll have to pick ourselves up and have a good look at this performance, not just the players, the staff, everyone, because that's totally unacceptable that performance out there tonight."

A hamstring injury to Daniel De Silva, which forced the midfielder from the game in the 53rd, was the only sour note for Milicic as Macarthur moved up to fifth heading into Wednesday's clash with Perth Glory.

Third-placed Adelaide return to South Australia for their next match against Central Coast on February 26.