Enter Parma’s Alessandro Circati, who at just 20 has emerged as a defender with a shimmering future ahead of him.

The former Perth Glory junior followed up a flawless debut for his country in the 2-0 win over New Zealand with a peerless performance at the weekend for Parma in 2-1 victory over Como which cemented their spot atop Italy’s Serie B table.

Aerially intimidating, crunching in the tackle and intelligent in his distribution, Circati’s emergence is manna from heaven for Arnold, already spoiled for choice at the back with the likes of Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess and Kye Rowles and Milos Degenek to call upon.

Circati’s bow in London came in his third national team camp after opting to pledge his allegiance to Australia after several caps for Italy at U-20 level.

Reflecting on the occasion and what the future might hold, Circati told FTBL: “I’m quite happy with how things went. It was my debut and it’s just a stepping stone - just the beginning of hopefully many more games for the national team.

“There are World Cup qualifiers coming up (in November) and then of course (January’s) Asian Cup.

“It took a little time and I’m just pleased that I took the chance I was given.

“It’s not easy going into a back four with two new players, myself and Lewis Miller at right back, but I felt I’d been already being playing for a couple of years and felt the chemistry between us all was good.

“There are few us competing for spots and that is only a positive for the team as a whole and will make the level of the Socceroos higher.”

Being part of a Parma side pushing for a return to past glories under American entrepreneur owner Kyle Krause Is the perfect stage for a player who has already made eight appearances this season and is fast becoming a fixture under coach Fabio Pecchia.

Once home to Socceroos duo Mark Bresciano and Vince Grella, Parma have ridden a rollercoaster in recent years, twice pushed into insolvency and twice rebounding from demotion to Serie D.

Since Krause took control with a $130 million investment in 2020, the mission has been to elevate the Emiliani to past heights which included winning the Uefa Cup in 1995 and 1999, and Uefa Super Cup in 1993, with titans like Gianfranco Zola, Hernán Crespo, Lilian Thuram, Fabio Cannavaro, Juan Sebastián Verón and Enrico Chiesa all wearing the famous white, yellow and blue.

Relegation from Serie A in 2021 wasn’t in the script but with Parma two points clear with 23 from 10 games this season, the portents glow with possibilities.

“For me, it’s really just the start but my game time has increased and we’re getting the results we want with the final goal being promotion,” Circati added.

“We’re going game by game and in May we’ll look at the ladder and see where we are. It would be great for the fans, the city and everyone involved with the club.

“We’re taking the right steps - and from a personal level I’m learning with every match and it’s important to be playing when you’re young.

“I just need to continue doing what I’m doing. I haven’t has any particular message from the head coach but the message to the team is play with spirit and take matches to teams home and away.”

Deployed predominantly as a left-side stopper, Circati is working on his weaker left foot each day, whilst relishing the physical aspects of the game in a league where the defensive arts are valued at a premium.

“Italy is a great place to develop for any defender being such a defensively minded nation,” added Fidenza-born Circati.

“It’s a perfect place to learn the fundamentals, the way of defending, the school of defending.”